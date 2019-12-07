Ivy took on Sunmi's "24 Hours" on 'Immortal Song'.



On the December 7th part 2 special dedicated to J.Y. Park, Ivy covered former JYP Entertainment labelmate Sunmi's 2013 hit track "24 Hours", which was composed by J.Y. Park himself. The singer created her own more mature, musical-inspired rendition of the original track and performance.



In the end, it was the Yook Joong Wan Band that took the final trophy with 5 consecutive wins.



Watch Ivy's cover and Sunmi's MV below!