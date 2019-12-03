Fans concerned about Heechul's well-being after recent photos surface

NEWS1

Fans are concerned about Heechul's well-being.

On December 3, he was spotted at Incheon Airport leaving for Shanghai sporting platinum hair and a checkered face mask. Fans are worried after noticing that his head was hung low on his way to departure.

﻿ ﻿ NEWS1

This is Heechul's first public appearance after the tragic passings of Sulli and Hara. Many are worried about Kim Heechul’s mental health after he suddenly had to say goodbye to two of his close friends.

Heechul, who frequently bragged about his friendship with Hara on various broadcasts, deleted all of his followers on Instagram two days after her death and switched his profile to private.

Fans responded with heartfelt messages stating:

“Please stay strong”

“We want you to be happy”

“Hang in there”

Meanwhile, his Instagram profile continues to be private.