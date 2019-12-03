IU, Noel, and MAMAMOO top Instiz chart for the first week of December 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of December (November 25 - December 1) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. IU - "Blueming" - 31,005 Points









2. Noel - "Late Night" - 17,987 Points









3. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 12,166 Points









4. IU - "Love Poem" - 12,166 Points









5. Idina Menzel - "Into The Unknown" - 8,705 Points









6. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 7,753 Points









7. IU - "Above The Time" - 7,563 Points









8. Vibe - "Call Me Back" - 7,538 Points









9. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 7,308 Points









10. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 5,538 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

