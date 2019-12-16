JTBC CEO appears on 'News Room' to make public apology over running false BTS news story

JTBC CEO Song Suk Hee appeared on the December 16 episode of 'News Room' to make an official apology regarding a false news story the program ran claiming BTS was seeking legal counsel against Big Hit Entertainment over a profit distribution issue.



"After follow-up coverage of the report made last week, it was discovered that there is little chance that it would actually escalate into a legal dispute," the CEO remarked. "The agency said it wrote up the most outstanding contract last year for the group, and the BTS members also said they did not have any issue requiring them to request a lawsuit."



Song Suk Hee also apologized for showing filmed footage of Big Hit Entertainment and running the story without prior consent from the agency.





"We also take seriously and humbly the criticism that we were jumping the gun running the story when a lawsuit had not even been filed yet," he added.



Meanwhile, several members of BTS's fan club had been calling for a boycott of JTBC after Big Hit Entertainment proved that the story was false.