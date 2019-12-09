Hwang Jung Eum, Sungjae, & Choi Won Young's new drama 'Two-Way Pocha' confirmed to air early next year

JTBC's new webtoon-based drama series 'Two-Way Pocha' has confirmed its broadcast time slot, as the first Wednesday-Thursday drama of 2020!

'Two-Way Pocha' tells the mysterious, fantasy story of a nightly food cart which goes back and forth between the living world and the world of the dead. The cart is owned by a sharp, cold woman with the help of a pure, clueless young man, as they visit the dreams of the customers and help them overcome their past regrets.

Hwang Jung Eum takes on the role of the food cart's mean owner, Wol Joo, while BTOB's Sungjae joins her as the cart's innocent young part-timer, Han Kang Bae. Actor Choi Won Young plays the role of a real estate manager from the world of the dead, and finally, actor Lee Jun Hyuk appears as a chief director of the world of the dead.

'Two-Way Pocha' will be 100% pre-produced before its premiere. The cast and crew are currently immersed in filming, aiming to bring viewers a production full of emotion. Will you be watching 'Two-Way Pocha' with Hwang Jung Eum, Sungjae, Choi Won Young, and Lee Jun Hyuk?

