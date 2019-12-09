VIXX's Hyuk releases tracklist for his 1st solo mini album 'Winter Butterfly'

VIXX's Hyuk has released the tracklist for his upcoming 1st solo mini album, 'Winter Butterfly'.

As you can see in the tracklist below, the mini album contains all of Hyuk's seasonal solo single project songs from throughout 2019 including "Boy with a Star", "If Only", "Way to You", and "A Long Night". In addition, there's Hyuk's title track "Winter Butterfly", as well as the concert version of his self-composed single "Hug" which was previously only available for official fan club members.

Look out for the full mini album release, set for this December 18 at 6 PM KST.