Stray Kids's 6th mini album 'Clé: Levanter' tops iTunes charts in 17 countries after release

Shortly after release on December 9, Stray Kids's 6th mini album 'Clé: Levanter' topped iTunes album charts in a total of 17 different countries!

As of December 10 at approximately 1 PM KST, Stray Kids's 'Clé: Levanter' is #1 on iTunes charts in Brazil, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Malaysia, and more. Furthermore, the album also ranked in the top 10 in a total of 28 countries including in France, Mexico, the U.S, Canada, etc.



