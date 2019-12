Kim Jae Hwan has released his comeback scheduler.

He'll be releasing his album cover at 10AM on December 5th, and then release teaser images on the 6th and 7th. His album review will open on the 8th, his tracklist on the 9th, and MV teaser on the 10th, and his highlight medley on the 11th, all before his comeback on the 12th.

Check out the scheduler below.