Disney Korea sued for monopoly on movie screens

Disney Korea is being sued by a citizen's group.

'SARAMIN', a citizen's group, is suing Disney Korea for anti-monopoly laws on taking over movie screens. SARAMIN reported that as of November 23rd, 'FROZEN II' was being shown on 88% of Korea's movie theater screens. According to anti-monopoly laws, a business cannot hold over 50% of the market. They also pointed out that in France, no movie is allowed to be shown in more than 3 screens in one theater, and that in USA, the limit is 30%. As of now, moviegoers basically have no choice but to see 'FROZEN II' because nothing else is being shown in theaters.

