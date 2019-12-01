9

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Disney Korea sued for monopoly on movie screens

Disney Korea is being sued by a citizen's group.

'SARAMIN', a citizen's group, is suing Disney Korea for anti-monopoly laws on taking over movie screens. SARAMIN reported that as of November 23rd, 'FROZEN II' was being shown on 88% of Korea's movie theater screens. According to anti-monopoly laws, a business cannot hold over 50% of the market. They also pointed out that in France, no movie is allowed to be shown in more than 3 screens in one theater, and that in USA, the limit is 30%. As of now, moviegoers basically have no choice but to see 'FROZEN II' because nothing else is being shown in theaters.

MeniNova742 pts 36 minutes ago 2
36 minutes ago

That's terrible that people aren't being allowed to have more movie options. It's good Disney Korea is being sued.

kk.tsk421 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Kinda agree. In my local cinema Frozen is being shown on 4 screens out of 6, with IMAX and the biggest regular screen being occupied by it completely. It's ridiculous. Want to watch Knives out or Ford vs Ferrari at reasonable time? Tough luck, can I interest you in Frozen instead?

