News
Posted by jennywill

NCT U is bundled up in warm coats for next 'STATION x 4 LOVEs for Winter' song

NCT U is up next for SM Entertainment's 'STATION X 4 LOVEs for Winter' project!

The NCT unit, consisting of TaeilDoyoungJaehyun, and Haechan, will be singing "Coming Home" for the winter series. The first song in the project was "This Is Your Day", which was sung byBoA, J-Min, Super Junior's Siwon, Girls' Generation's Sunny, SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Suho, Red Velvet's Wendy, and NCT's Doyoung

"Coming Home" is a slow-tempo R&B ballad that will be perfect for the winter. The song will beo ut on the 13th, so stay tuned.

