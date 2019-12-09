14

Former Momoland member Yeonwoo opens official fan cafe for future activities

Yeonwoo has opened a solo fan cafe!


Upon leaving the group Momoland late last month, it was announced that Yeonwoo would be leaving music activities to instead focus on her acting career. On December 9 KST, she opened her official fan cafe for her post-Momoland activities, which can be found here.

Meanwhile, Momoland will continue to promote as a six member group after the departure of both Yeonwoo and Taeha. Daisy's future participation in the group is still being discussed.


Yeonwoo most recently appeared in the drama 'Pegasus Market.'

