8

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former MBLAQ member Mir reveals that he’s suffering from hair loss, grafted 2,800 hairs

AKP STAFF

Former MBLAQ member Mir admitted that he is suffering from hair loss.

The former idol turned Youtuber appeared on the December 17 broadcast of ‘Wise Adult Life’ where he revealed many stories of MBLAQ’s activities back in the day.

Mir stated: “I invested a lot of money into my hair. I'm balding so I did a hair transplant. I think around a 2,800 graft”, bringing shock to the panelists. He continued stating: “The planted hairs from behind my head have now moved to the front. I always wanted to have black hair and now that I implanted hairs, I am satisfied in my investment.”

  1. Mir
1 2,080 Share 67% Upvoted

0

kevanimeweird1,487 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Thats so sad to hear ,but im glad hes happy about his investment.

Share
SHINee, Jonghyun
2 YEARS WITHOUT OUR DEAR JONGHYUN🌹🌹
2 hours ago   1   432
See the Injustice of Golden Disc Awards
23 hours ago   87   49,354

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND