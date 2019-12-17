Former MBLAQ member Mir reveals that he’s suffering from hair loss, grafted 2,800 hairs

Former MBLAQ member Mir admitted that he is suffering from hair loss.

The former idol turned Youtuber appeared on the December 17 broadcast of ‘Wise Adult Life’ where he revealed many stories of MBLAQ’s activities back in the day.

Mir stated: “I invested a lot of money into my hair. I'm balding so I did a hair transplant. I think around a 2,800 graft”, bringing shock to the panelists. He continued stating: “The planted hairs from behind my head have now moved to the front. I always wanted to have black hair and now that I implanted hairs, I am satisfied in my investment.”