Ham So Won and Jin Hua have a fiery argument over their daughter's early English education

Ham So Won and Jin Hua couple argued over their daughter Hye-Jung's early English education on the December 3rd broadcast of ‘Flavor of Wife’.

On the broadcast, Jin Hua said that Hye-Jung was gifted and should learn English. Ham So Won was initially reluctant, but when she saw Hye Jeong responding to the English song she said, "If my child tells me something, my eyes are clearer." Jin Hua kept insisting that “You have to believe in her. Hyejeong is different."



An English tutor appeared at Jin Hua’s request. When Ham So Won asked the tutor how much tuition cost, he responded that the full tutoring package is a walloping 6 million KRW (~$5,034.87).



Ham So Won was visibly shocked and told the tutor she’d have to discuss this with her husband. So when Jin Hwa insisted they needed the tutoring, Ham So Won burst into anger.

