MBC drama 'Love With Flaws' to air the late actor Cha In Ha's portions without editing

MBC's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama series 'Love With Flaws' has released an official statement regarding the late actor Cha In Ha's recent passing.

In the drama, Cha In Ha was appearing as actress Oh Yeon Seo's second older brother, named Joo Won Suk. Then, back on December 3, the actor suddenly passed away, leaving 'Love With Flaws' as his final production before his untimely passing.

On December 4, MBC stated, "The cast and crew of MBC's 'Love With Flaws' are stricken with grief due to the sudden news of the late Cha In Ha's passing. First, we deliver words of deep sorrow and condolences to his family, who lost a cherished loved one. On the drama set, the late actor took part in filming with more passion than anyone else. We promise to remember the late actor's shining efforts to always create the best productions. We also notify that the staff of MBC's 'Love With Flaws' has decided to air the drama's contents without any editing, including the late actor's appearances, per the family's wishes for the series to continue without hinderance. Once again, we pay that the late actor may rest in peace, and promise to remember his efforts toward our drama."

Once again, our condolences to his family.

