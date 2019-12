BTS recently performed at the 'FNS Music Festival.'

This marked the group's first return to Japanese TV broadcast after a year and eight months. BTS performed Japanese renditions of their hit songs, including "Boy With Luv" and "Fake Love". Other top Korean stars such as Jaejoong performed and TVXQ is slated to perform next week on December 11.

Check out the performances below!

BTS:

Jaejoong:

[12/4/19] FNS Music Festival ✨



Jaejoong's cover of "OH MY LITTLE GIRL" 😢



He covered another song by Yutaka Ozaki in a beautiful way and I was reminded of how he sang "Forget me not" last year ~



Video ©️: @AmuJaeJoongie#FNS歌謡祭 #OH_MY_LITTLE_GIRL#ジェジュン #김재중 #J_JUN pic.twitter.com/4v6t3hYz63 — 힐링보이스 ✨ (@healingvoice86) December 4, 2019