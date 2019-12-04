EXO's Sehun reveals why he broke out into a cold sweat before meeting President Trump

﻿ ﻿ YONHAP NEWS

EXO's Sehun recalled his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The December 4th broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' revealed the genuine thoughts of special MC Chen and the guests Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun.

Suho revealed that Trump's granddaughter (Ivanka Trump's daughter) was a big EXO fan, which is how the group got invited to dinner when President Trump was in Korea back in June.

Sehun revealed that he broke out into a cold sweat before meeting Trump because his pinky was broken! Sehun confessed: "My pinky was broken. I was wearing a cast and was worried about shaking hands with President Trump. I was worried that if he grabbed my hand too hard, my pinky would hurt. I even practiced how to say 'my finger is broken' in English."





190629 Sehun along with EXO attending a diplomatic meeting with US President Trump and Korean President Moon Jaein at Blue House, Seoul today.



Video cr. https://t.co/JpCV1cttBe #SEHUN #세훈 #吴世勋 pic.twitter.com/rUM5S3WNDh — Sehun Global Union (@OhSehunGlobal) June 29, 2019

Sehun's confession brought about great laughter from viewers.