26

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Sehun reveals why he broke out into a cold sweat before meeting President Trump

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿
YONHAP NEWS

EXO's Sehun recalled his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The December 4th broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' revealed the genuine thoughts of special MC Chen and the guests Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun

Suho revealed that Trump's granddaughter (Ivanka Trump's daughter) was a big EXO fan, which is how the group got invited to dinner when President Trump was in Korea back in June. 

Sehun revealed that he broke out into a cold sweat before meeting Trump because his pinky was broken! Sehun confessed: "My pinky was broken. I was wearing a cast and was worried about shaking hands with President Trump. I was worried that if he grabbed my hand too hard, my pinky would hurt. I even practiced how to say 'my finger is broken' in English." 

Sehun's confession brought about great laughter from viewers. 

  1. Sehun
12 5,702 Share 76% Upvoted

4

summerbreezy1,340 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Don't worry Sehun most Americans break out in a sweat with just the mention of his name!

Share

1

ratmonster3,328 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Maybe he was nervous Trump was gonna grab him by the p*ssy? 🤣

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, Soyeon, Bang Chan
3 Rookie Monster Leader
8 hours ago   9   4,658

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND