BTOB's Sungjae takes high fashion to the streets + expresses ambition for both singing and acting in 'Singles'

BTOB's Sungjae brought a mixture of Western and Asian influences in high fashion right to the winding streets of Seoul, as 'Singles' magazine's January 2020 edition cover star!

After a striking photoshoot series both indoors and outdoors, Sungjae talked about his ambition moving forward in his solo interview. He said, "On varieties, I am literally just Yook Sungjae without any decorations or false images. I'm not comfortable with acting still. It's an area where I still have so much to learn, and I need to always be anxious. It's an area where you can't look over your work until the final product is finished, so it's difficult to relax and enjoy the process; instead you need to be blunt and straightforward. Music is an area that I can't ever let go of, because it's something I want to do until I die. Music is my companion and my partner on this path. But at the same time, I can enjoy music that much more, and it provides me with natural healing."

As he prepares for his upcoming role in tvN's 'Two-Way Pocha', Sungjae reflected on his current acting skills, "I'm weak when it comes to script readings, and do better on the real set. When I step foot on set, I end up immersing myself into the character gradually, but if I try to analyze the character in detail outside of the set, it's hard."

Finally, Sungjae confessed what a stroke of fortune it was in his life to debut as a singer and as a member of BTOB, and shared some of his plans for 2020 with, "I'm a little disappointed that I wasn't able to showcase more in music in 2019, so I'll reinforce my goals from 2019. I hope that I can show everyone even more sides of me in 2020, working hard to perfection in each area."