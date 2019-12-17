Listen to Psy x Heize's Christmas gift collaboration song 'White Night'

On December 17, Psy surprised all ticket holders of his upcoming year-end concert 'All Night Stand 2019' with an email!

Within this special email, Psy provided his audiences with firsthand access to a collaboration single titled "White Night", composed, written, produced, and sung by Psy x Heize. Rather than releasing "White Night" as an official single, Psy revealed that this song was meant to be a real "Christmas gift" to fans who have supported his year-end 'All Night Stand' concert series throughout the years.

He encouraged all ticket holders to share the track free to anyone, and asked that those attending 'All Night Stand 2019' memorize the lyrics so that they could all perform it together!

Meanwhile, Psy's 'All Night Stand 2019' takes place this December 20, 21, 22, and 24 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. You can listen to Psy x Heize's "White Night" for yourself, above!

