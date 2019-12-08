VIXX's Hyuk takes on a romantic mood in teaser images for his 1st mini album 'Winter Butterfly'

VIXX's Hyuk has released a romantic new set of teaser images for his upcoming 1st solo mini album, 'Winter Butterfly'.

In the teaser images, Hyuk portrays an air of comforting solitude during various times of daylight, perfecting the winter mood with colors of purple, blue, and orange in the sky. Meanwhile, VIXX's Hyuk has greeted listeners throughout this year with a series of solo single releases, starting with "Boy with a Star" in January, as well as "If Only", "Way To You", and more.

Fans can look forward to Hyuk's significant growth as a solo artist in his upcoming 1st mini album 'Winter Butterfly', set for release on December 18 at 6 PM KST.

