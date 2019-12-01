NU'EST's Minhyun gets flu shot to comfort needle-scared Ra Won in adorable scene from 'Superman Returns'

NU'EST members Minhyun and Ren were special guests on a recent episode of the KBS reality program 'Superman Returns'!

For the December 1 episode, the two idols pay a visit to the 'RaRa Sisters' - singer/actor Hong Kyung Min's daughters Ra Won (3 years old) and Ra Im (11 months).

During one part of the program, Minhyun accompanies Ra Won to the doctor's office, where she is scheduled to receive a flu vaccination. In the scene, when the nurse tries to administer the shot, Ra Won appears scared and shakes her head, refusing to give the nurse her arm.





However, Minhyun then holds her hand and sweetly asks Ra Won, "Should oppa get a shot as well? Should we do it together?"



When she nods yes, he rolls up his sleeve and allows the nurse to give him a shot. After his shot, he insists to Ra Won that it did not hurt at all, and ensures her that he would hold her hand throughout it to make sure that she will be okay. In the end, Ra Won bravely endures the shot, with both the nurse and Minhyun cheering her on once she is finished.





Meanwhile, 'Superman Returns' airs every Sunday on KBS TV2.

Check out the full video of Minhyun and Ra Won's doctor visit above!