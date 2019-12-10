AOA's Chanmi talks about her worries about her career as she gets older

AOA's Chanmi revealed her worries regarding the longevity of her career.

The popular idol star appeared on the December 10th broadcast of KBS2TV's 'Sad Adult Life' where she was asked about her concerns. She stated: "I'm worried about growing old as an idol. I don't know when to start preparing for the future. As an idol, there was a brief time where I wasn't earning any money but I had a lot of expenses. That made me wonder, in the future, when there is a longer period where I'm not earning money, what am I going to do? Shouldn't I be prepared for it? I thought a lot about that."

The MC's gave Chanmi a positive mindset as they stated that she still has a lot of time to think about retirement preparations as she's just 24.

