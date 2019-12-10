10

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens shocked at the exorbitant price of BTS RM's watch

It seems like the BTS boys are investing in themselves as seen in RM's expensive Swiss watch.

The popular star was spotted sporting a Rose Gold Patek Phillipe Nautilus 5712r watch that retails for $45,699. However, due to high demand, it is a difficult watch to obtain with a long waiting list and it goes for $75,000 on the second-hand market. This fact became popular after a recent community post including this information gained popularity.

Other BTS members have also been spotted wearing expensive watches from Audemars Piguet and Rolex:

Although netizens knew the massive popularity of BTS, they were still surprised at the price of the watch, commenting: 

"These are the same kids that bought their luxury homes in cash."

"They have money. So..."

"That reminds me of when BTS was shooting a CF for a car (Hyundai Palisade). I think it was J-Hope? After finding out the price of the car, fans realized that the watch J-Hope was wearing in the CF was more expensive. kekeke."

"For them, even a 1 million dollar car is a drop in the bucket."

"As long as Namjoon doesn't lose it."

What do you think about RM's watch? 

  1. RM (Rap Monster)
1

Nicole33591,885 pts 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

They’ve earned their money. They should spend it on whatever they want.

ally-k69 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

AND???? 😂😂😂 ya'll really be trying. they work hard. if anything this shows BH is paying them well. who comes to your house asking what you've bought? let them enjoy their money

