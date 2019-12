Red Velvet has dropped more stunning photos of Yeri.

The girls are coming back with their repackage album 'The ReVe Festival Finale', with title song "Psycho", as well as new songs "In & Out", "Remember Forever", and special track "La Rouge", for a total of 16 songs. Red Velvet has dropped 'day' and 'studio' version teasers of Yeri, and every single photo is breathtaking.



Check out the teaser images above and below. 'The ReVe Festival Finale' will be out on December 23rd.