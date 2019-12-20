(G)I-DLE dress the part as fearless pop divas in 'GQ' pictorial

The ladies of (G)I-DLE defined the full aura and style of fearless pop divas for their latest photoshoot with 'GQ'!

Throughout the pictorial, the (G)I-DLE members earned praise from the staff and crew on set for their unhindered confidence, as they rocked bold makeup looks paired with edgy and sassy fashion items.

During their interview, leader Soyeon shared her thoughts on her nickname, "A Monster Created by Survival Programs". She commented, "I like the nickname. I like competition. When there's a goal in front of me, I get fired up because I want to win."





Check out previews of (G)I-DLE's 'GQ' pictorial, above and below!