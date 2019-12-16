5

Actress Lim Ye Jin departs from YG Entertainment after 5 years

According to reports on December 17, veteran actress Lim Ye Jin has decided to depart from YG Entertainment, her label of 5 years. 

Lim Ye Jin first signed on as a YG Entertainment actress back in 2014. At the time, it was revealed that former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk had been a long-time fans of Lim Ye Jin since her days as a teen-star, and it had a role in Lim Ye Jin signing a contract with YG. 

Meanwhile, Lim Ye Jin debuted as an actress in 1976, maintaining popularity throughout the 80's as a hi-teen star. Most recently, she appeared in KBS2's 'My Only One'. 

