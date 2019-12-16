Full lead cast of 'Extraordinary You' nominated for the 'Rookie Award' at '2019 MBC Drama Awards'

9

According to MBC, the competition between nominees for this year's 'Rookie Award' at the '2019 MBC Drama Awards' will be a fierce battle among co-stars!

All 6 lead cast members of MBC's recently ended drama 'Extraordinary You' have bee nominated for this year's 'Rookie Award', including lead actress Kim Hye Yoon, lead actor SF9's Rowoon, as well as Lee Jae Wook. April's Naeun, Kim Young Dae, and Jung Gun Joo!

Meanwhile, voting for this year's 'Favorite Drama Voted by Viewers' and 'The Best 1-Minute Couple' is currently taking place, with nominees like 'Extraordinary You', 'Forensic Man and Woman 2', 'One Spring Night', 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung', and 'Special Labor Inspector' up for 'Favorite Drama Voted by Viewers'. 

Find out who the winners are for the above categories and more on the '2019 MBC Drama Awards', airing live this December 30 at 8:55 PM KST!

roro95_1995-17 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

They all deserve it especially Kim hye yoon she was in every scene of the drama

1

popularit896 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

AHHHH YESSSS WELL DESERVED

