X1 members also revealed to have returned home to their families in light of their hiatus

According to media outlet 'TV Report' on November 21, members of the 'Produce X 101' project group X1 have also returned home to their families, with no more schedules listed for the group in the immediate future.

Previously, media outlets reported that the members of IZ*ONE have returned home to their families, shortly following the group's decision to postpone their 1st full album comeback.

While most of the X1 members have gone home to their families in light of their temporary hiatus, CJ ENM will maintain X1's shared dormitory for the time being while discussing the group's future plans.

