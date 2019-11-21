15

J.Y. Park asks fans to look forward to his guest appearance on 'Knowing Brothers' with TWICE's Nayeon & Dahyun

It looks like J.Y. Park will be appearing as a guest on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' soon, with his label artists TWICE's Nayeon and Dahyun!

On November 21, J.Y. Park shared a photo of him posing with Dahyun and Nayeon via his Instagram, writing, "JYP's three variety show specialists going on 'Knowing Bros'! Watch on November 30!!"

It seems that TWICE's Nayeon and Dahyun will be coming to J.Y. Park's aid in order to promote his upcoming solo single "Fever", set for release on December 1 at 6 PM KST. Make sure to watch "JYP's three variety show specialists" on 'Knowing Brothers'!

