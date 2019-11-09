45

Music Video
Posted by germainej

Stray Kids sing 'Neverending Story' for 'Extraordinary You' OST

Stray Kids are the voices behind "Neverending Story" for the 'Extraordinary You' OST!

"Neverending Story" is a romantic R&B ballad about not wanting to say goodbye to your love for someone. The music video features emotional scenes between Eun Dan Oh (played by Kim Hye Yoon) and Number 13 aka Haroo (Kim Ro Woon) as they fall in love with one another.

Check out Stray Kids' "Neverending Story" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

mewanticecream18
1 day ago

its so cute. they sound like stray angels

0

She_her_her477
12 hours ago

Totally angelic voices - full of love for Stray kids and the marvelous drama.

