Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Stray Kids reveals tracklist for 'Astronaut' and update on upcoming mini album 'Clé_LEVANTER'

Stray Kids have revealed their tracklist for 'Astronaut'.

The tracklist above relays the cryptic message, "We could do anything because we were together. We were happy then. We laughed and talked without worries until the moonrise. Then, I saw a mysterious marble....What is that? As I approached, I could hear strange noises. I couldn't help but follow that noise. " 

'Astronaut' is Stray Kids' upcoming comeback track following their pre-release 'Double Knot' last month. 


'Astronaut' is set for release on November 14 and the group's new mini-album 'Clé_LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9, so stay tuned for updates! 

Are you excited? 

chogiwachanyeol16
Stray Kids and Stays FIGHTING!!!

