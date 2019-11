Producer Primary has released a new single album, '3-PAKTORY01' on November 8 and subsequently released a music video for 'Bad High' featuring Jade on November 9.



After a year and 7 months of hiatus, Primary returns with a brand new single album '3-PAKTORY01'. As a continuation from his numbered album series '2-1', '2-2', '2-3', and '2', his new album hopes to approach listeners with new sounds.

