J.Y. Park sings medley of his hits on 'Immortal Song'

J.Y. Park sang a medley of his hit songs on 'Immortal Song'.



The November 30th episode of 'Immortal Song' featured J.Y. Park as the legendary artist this week, and before other artists covered his songs, the singer-songwriter performed them himself. The JYP Entertainment founder sang his beloved 1994 hit "Don't Leave Me", his 2012 song "You're the One", and his 2015 song "Who's Your Mama?" as well as his latest song released today, "Fever".



Watch J.Y. Park's performance on the show below!