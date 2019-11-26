1

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Seo In Young & Fei suit up for 'International bnt' magazine

AKP STAFF

Seo In Young and Fei suited up for 'International bnt'.

For the magazine's upcoming issue, Seo In Young and former miss A member Fei took on 3 different concepts from dark, striped suits to feminine outfits in beige. In their interview, the two discussed how they met, and Seo In Young revealed, "To be honest, I thought, 'Oh, this is my dongseng,' when I first saw Fei. Just her personality looked so good in general. Fei is polite, but she's not too formal. I thought she was pretty since her miss A days, but when I saw her in person, she didn't act pretty. Different from her pretty face, she had a free and easy charm, and I think I feel for that charm."  


Fei said, "To be honest, I became more comfortable because Unni was the one who cared for me and took care of me first. For Seo In Young unni, I thought, 'She's very carefree. I think I can approach her now.' Not as a sunbae, but as an unni. Honestly, I was so scared of her before we got close. I changed my mind when I saw how honest and transparent she was." 

Take a look at the rest of Seo In Young and Fei's pictorial below.

  1. Fei
  2. Seo In Young
  3. INTERNATIONAL BNT
1 461 Share 33% Upvoted

0

kingsejung-594 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

There is no doubt my unni Fei is really pretty just it's shame that she is a chintok

Share
Hara
Goo Hara: A Tribute in Snapshots
14 hours ago   7   89,567

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Honey Butter Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Cup ramyun - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Yakult Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Soju Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Rice Drink Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Milkis Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND