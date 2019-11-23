1

N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung brings a cinematic cover to 'Immortal Song'

N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung brought a cinematic cover to the 'Immortal Song' stage.

On the November 23rd special dedicated to Yoo Yeol, Yoo Hwe Seung was the fifth performer up on stage with his cover of "Suddenly One Day", and he blew away with the audience with his performance, which viewers compared to a scene from a movie.

With his cover, Yoo Hwe Seung took the 1st place spot, but it was Jung Young Joo who took the final win.

Watch Yoo Hwe Seung's 'Immortal Song' performance below!

