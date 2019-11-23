Kim Jae Hwan sings 'If I Was' in live video for 'Vagabond' OST

Kim Jae Hwan is the voice behind "If I Was" for the 'Vagabond' OST.



"If I Was" is about wishing and hoping things had been different between you and a special someone. In the live video above, Kim Jae Hwan's emotional vocals express the feelings between Cha Dal Gun (played by Lee Seung Gi) and Go Hae Ri (Suzy).



