Kim Jae Hwan is the voice behind "If I Was" for the 'Vagabond' OST.
"If I Was" is about wishing and hoping things had been different between you and a special someone. In the live video above, Kim Jae Hwan's emotional vocals express the feelings between Cha Dal Gun (played by Lee Seung Gi) and Go Hae Ri (Suzy).
Check out Kim Jae Hwan's "If I Was" live video above!
Kim Jae Hwan sings 'If I Was' in live video for 'Vagabond' OST
