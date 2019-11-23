Newkidd lay in gold in 'Come' MV teaser film

1

Newkidd have dropped their music video teaser film for "Come".

In the story version above, Newkidd lay in gold and are surrounded by gold coins. The group are returning with a mysterious, princely concept for their upcoming second single album "Come", which drops on November 28 KST.

What do you think of Newkidd's "Come" MV teaser?  

