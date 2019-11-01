MAMAMOO open up about winning final performance on 'Queendom'

17

MAMAMOO opened up about winning the final performance on Mnet's 'Queendom'.

On the October 31st finale of 'Queendom', MAMAMOO ended up taking the top spot over Lovelyz, Park Bom, AOA, (G)I-DLE, and Oh My Girl. Member Solar expressed, "A lot of people worked hard during 'Queendom'. I want to tell them for sure that they worked hard. To our fans Moomoo! Thank you so much, and I think this award was won with all of our effort. Thank you."

Rapper Moon Byul said, "I think Moomoo were the ones who completed what we lacked. We were able to come here because of Moomoo. It was also good because I learned a lot during 'Queendom', and I think all 6 teams are #1. I hope that you look on all of us kindly in the future. Thank you." Whee In shared, "Thank you for giving us so much interest and love. I think it'll remain as a meaningful time for us because it's given MAMAMOO a lot of help on our road in the future. I love all the people who worked hard and my members."

Hwa Sa showed tears as she expressed, "I didn't expect that we would take 1st at all, and I really didn't imagine that I would cry. That moment caught me so offguard. I'm thankful to many people, but I think I unknowingly suffered emotionally during that time. I wasn't able to say thank you during the live performance like I meant to, but I want to say it right now. Thank you so much. I also give a lot of thanks and love to Moomoo." 


As a prize for winning, MAMAMOO will be opening a solo comeback show.

