G-Dragon teased a sneaker collaboration with 'Nike'.
It's only been a week since the Big Bang member was discharged from the military, but he already has a collaboration in the works! On November 1, G-Dragon teased his sneaker collaboration with 'Nike' and his own brand PEACEMINUSONE with the image below.
Stay tuned for updates!
G-Dragon teases sneaker collaboration with 'Nike'
