5

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

G-Dragon teases sneaker collaboration with 'Nike'

AKP STAFF

G-Dragon teased a sneaker collaboration with 'Nike'.

It's only been a week since the Big Bang member was discharged from the military, but he already has a collaboration in the works! On November 1, G-Dragon teased his sneaker collaboration with 'Nike' and his own brand PEACEMINUSONE with the image below.

Stay tuned for updates!

View this post on Instagram

COMING SOON🏀✨

A post shared by 권지용 (@xxxibgdrgn) on

  1. G-Dragon
0 2,667 Share 63% Upvoted
Wonho
Fans Start A Petition After Wonho Leaves MONSTA X
17 hours ago   86   148,283
Jay Park, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi drops MV for 'Drip' feat. Jay Park
21 minutes ago   1   574
G-Dragon
G-Dragon teases sneaker collaboration with 'Nike'
36 minutes ago   0   2,630
Reasons why we can’t trust Han So Hee
10 hours ago   48   7,802

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND