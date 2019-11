KBS2's 'Jung Hae In's Walking Report' press event, which was originally scheduled for November 25 KST, has been cancelled.

The decision was announced through a representative for the program, who added that the choice was made as a response to the news of idol Goo Hara's passing.

Meanwhile, 'Jung Hae In's Walking Report' is a New York City travel reality show starring popular Hallyu actor Jung Hae In.