MAMAMOO members question their reality in comeback teaser image

MAMAMOO has revealed a new cinematic teaser poster for their comeback.

For their upcoming 2nd full album, MAMAMOO has came up with a Halloween-like concept where the girls dress up as potential characters in a movie. Interestingly enough, the album is called 'reality in BLACK'. As seen previously, the acronym 'BLACK' stands for "Bless Life and Carry Knowledge", signaling a rather philosophical concept!

Furthermore, the teaser post was juxtaposed with the question: "What if.... MMM is not MMM?". Is MAMAMOO now making fans question the whole reality of MAMAMOO itself?





Stay tuned for more updates! MAMAMOO's comeback album has been set for release on November 14.