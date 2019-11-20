Limitless's Raychan takes on warm, vintage vibes for his individual comeback teaser photos

Rookie boy group Limitless has unveiled a new set of concept teaser images of today's member Raychan, with just a little over a week remaining until their full comeback.

As previously reported, Limitless will be returning with two new members J-Jin and C.I for their first ever comeback since debut. The group plans on showcasing not only their upgraded numbers, visuals, and sound, but also a much more mature side overall with their 1st mini album, 'Wish Wish'.

