Rookie girl group ITZY has just been announced as the second performing artist to attend this year's 'Melon Music Awards 2019'!

So far, the upcoming 'MMA 2019' has only revealed two performing artists of this year's ceremony - BTS and ITZY. The 'MMA 2019' is coming up very soon this November 30 at 7 PM KST at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, airing live worldwide.

Which other K-Pop artists do you want to see performing at the 'MMA 2019'?