Kang Daniel spotted wearing black to mourn Hara's death

Kang Daniel has been spotted at the airport wearing all black to mourn the death of Hara.

The singer was spotted at Incheon Airport on November 25 leaving for Vietnam to perform at the 2019 Asia Artist Awards. Kang Daniel was captured by reporters showing a somber expression as he prepared to leave the country.

Netizens have been expressing their concern for celebrities and their well being in general, stating:

"I think any time this type of news is released, everyone must have a really hard time."

"Please return safely."

"On a day like this, please stop malicious commenting"





Hara passed away on November 25th, leaving the Korean music industry in great mourning.