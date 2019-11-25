Writer Gong Ji Young states the judge involved in Hara's case with ex-boyfriend should be charged

Writer Gong Ji Young has stated her strong opinions on how Hara's case regarding assault and revenge porn with ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum was dealt with.

Gong Ji Young made a long post on her Facebook page on November 25 stating:

"Those who gave the involved boyfriend probation and saw the video should be punished. If the presiding judge saw the video after stating that the contents of the video were essential to see despite Hara's refusal, then they should be punished. On top of that, they only assigned probation and said that the use of the camera had no fault. I trembled as I saw the articles come up today. Everywhere we go there is torture and slaughter. Choi Jong Bum needs to face punishment that is fair for his threat that he would end her career as a celebrity and release the video."





What do you think of this statement?

