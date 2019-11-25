13

ATEEZ's Wooyoung trends worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday

ATEEZ's Wooyoung is trending number three worldwide as fans celebrate his birthday. 

The popular idol is trending number three worldwide as fans use the hashtag #Prince_Wooyoung_Day to congratulate him.

Happy birthday Wooyoung!

How can an ugly face become an idol

Happy Birthday baby! Hope for many blessings for many years to come!

