Shortly after earlier dating reports between announcer/MC Jun Hyun Moo (42) and KBS rookie announcer Lee Hye Sung (27), Jun Hyun Moo's side has stepped up to confirm the news to be true.

According to Jun Hyun Moo's side on November 12, "It's true that the two stars are dating. They used to be close sunbae-hoobaes until recently, when their relationship progressed into a romantic one."

Congratulations to the couple!