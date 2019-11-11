Cha Tae Hyun confirmed to return with new OCN crime drama alongside Lee Sun Bin

On November 12, OCN's upcoming crime/action drama 'Extra Investigation' (literal translation) confirmed its lead cast, led by Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Sun Bin.

For his first official small-screen production since his golf gambling incident earlier this year, Cha Tae Hyun will be taking on the role of a detective named Jin Kang Ho. An 'outsider' in his line of work, Jin Kang Ho is known to solve every case he's ever laid hands on, due to the fact that he's willing to use any means necessary - however dirty - to catch the criminal.

Opposite Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Sun Bin will play the role of a TV program PD, Kang Moo Young. Her program deals with cases which were left unsolved even by the police.



OCN's 'Extra Detective', directed by Kang Hyo Jin of 'The Dude In Me', 'Miss Wife', and more, is set to air some time in early 2020.

