Ji Sung assembles a team of handsome actors for his new tvN running variety

Ji Sung will be heading up a new type of variety program next year on tvN, titled 'Run'!

Through tvN's 'Run', Ji Sung will be assembling his very own running crew in order to seek out some of the best running courses both in Korea and overseas, capturing his love of running and exercise. Later on, the crew will train themselves in order to take part in a marathon in Italy.

Joining Ji Sung in his handsome crew of actor-turned-runners are Kang Ki Young of 'At Eighteen', Lee Tae Sun of 'Hotel Del Luna', and Hwang Hee of 'Arthdal Chronicles'. Kang Ki Young even has experience as a former marathon endorsement model.

Will you be watching Ji Sung's 'Run' on tvN, airing some time in mid-January of next year?