Jeon So Min gets embarrassed when GOT7's Jinyoung, who is 'totally her type', appears as a guest on 'Running Man'

Actress Jeon So Min will be coming face to face with GOT7's Jinyoung on this week's episode of SBS's 'Running Man'!

Previously during 'Running Man', while trying to fulfill a mission with a photo of GOT7, Jeon So Min confessed that of the GOT7 members, Jinyoung was "totally her type" and that she "wanted to meet him again".

On this week's episode, with GOT7's Jinyoung returning as a guest, Jeon So Min couldn't hide her joy! When Jinyoung stood next to her, Jeon So Min hid behind Song Ji Hyo, until Song Ji Hyo commented, "Why are you acting so weird right next to my side?"



You can tune in to the full episode of this week's 'Running Man' on November 17 at 5 PM KST, to catch Jeon So Min x GOT7's Jinyoung!

