Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi treats fans with stunning behind the scenes shots from the MV set of 'Lion'

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi is creating some major buzz with netizens for her gorgeous visuals. 

The popular star uploaded a series of pictures on her personal Instagram account, looking like a regal queen on the set of the group's MV shooting for "Lion". Yuqi is seen rocking red velvet outfits that truly make her look like royalty. 

Netizen comments include: 

"She looks pretty even when she doesn't use editing apps."

"Their song is so good."

"Red suits Yuqi so well!"

Check out the rest of the photos below. 

  1. Yuqi
1

Itzyxstraykids50 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Im not trying to offend anyone but is it just me or yuqi's pictures always look a bit edited like she did something to her face Idk if it's just me

1 more reply

-1

jokbal_is_yum2,448 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

(*____*)

Wow.
These pictures POP.
<3<3<3<3

