(G)I-DLE's Yuqi treats fans with stunning behind the scenes shots from the MV set of 'Lion'

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi is creating some major buzz with netizens for her gorgeous visuals.

The popular star uploaded a series of pictures on her personal Instagram account, looking like a regal queen on the set of the group's MV shooting for "Lion". Yuqi is seen rocking red velvet outfits that truly make her look like royalty.





Netizen comments include:

"She looks pretty even when she doesn't use editing apps."

"Their song is so good."

"Red suits Yuqi so well!"

Check out the rest of the photos below.