(G)I-DLE's Yuqi treats fans with stunning behind the scenes shots from the MV set of 'Lion'

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi is creating some major buzz with netizens for her gorgeous visuals.
The popular star uploaded a series of pictures on her personal Instagram account, looking like a regal queen on the set of the group's MV shooting for "Lion". Yuqi is seen rocking red velvet outfits that truly make her look like royalty.
Netizen comments include:
"She looks pretty even when she doesn't use editing apps."
"Their song is so good."
"Red suits Yuqi so well!"
Check out the rest of the photos below.
